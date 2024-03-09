Advertisement

Patna: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at about half a dozen places on Saturday as part of the alleged illegal sand mining linked money laundering case.

As per the Republic's sources, the premises of Lalu Yadav's close aide Shubhash Yadav are being searched as a part of the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Reports suggest that Shubhash is said to be involved in sand mining in Bihar and has contested election on an RJD ticket.

The money laundering case stems from a few FIRs that were filed by the Bihar Police earlier.

