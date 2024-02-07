Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 10:35 IST

ED Searches Underway in Jammu, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh in Rs 200cr Bank Fraud Case

Allegations against the company are that its directors have perpetrated bank loan fraud amounting to approximately Rs 200 crore with consortium of banks

Srinwanti Das
The Enforcement Directorate.
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jammu: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with Rs 200 crore bank fraud case of Bharat Papers Limited (BPL). 

Bharat Papers Limited was incorporated in September 2006. It is an associate of Bharat Box Factory Industries Limited (BBFIL), a paper board packaging industry based in Jammu and Ludhiana. 

The primary allegations against the company are that its directors have perpetrated bank loan fraud amounting to approximately Rs 200 crore with consortium of banks with lead bank as State Bank of India and other banks being J&K, PNB and Karur Vysya Bank by siphoning off funds to sister concerns/bogus entities and sale of imported/indigenous machinery without permission of lender banks by raising fake invoices. Directors of Bharat Papers Limited are Rajinder Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Baljinder Singh, Anil Kumar, and Anil Kashyap. Further investigation is underway.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:35 IST

