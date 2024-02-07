English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

ED Seizes Rs 19 lakh, Unearths 115 Bank Accounts in HSVP Money Laundering Case

The ED searches were carried out in connection to an alleged Rs 70 crore fraud at the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) between 2015 and 2019.

Digital Desk
The Enforcement Directorate.
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate, on Wednesday, said that it has seized Rs 19 lakh and various property documents, alongside unearthing 115 bank accounts during searches in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The searches were carried out in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged fraud of Rs 70 crore at the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), formerly known as the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). The documents found related to immovable property worth around Rs 11 crore. 

The searches, which were launched on Tuesday, targeted a total of 20 locations across the three aforementioned states — Chandigarh and Panchkula in Haryana, Zirakpur, Mohali in Punjab and Baddi and Solan in Himachal Pradesh — under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

The money laundering case launched by the ED originated with a probe started by the Haryana Police investigating allegations of the HSVP, formerly HUDA, bank account being misused by certain entities and individuals. This alleged misuse, according to the ED, was carried out between 2015 and 2019 and led to losses of around Rs 70 crore to the state exchequer. 

These funds were reportedly repeatedly released to beneficiaries that “prima facie not related to any kind of regular services, investment or other financial activities of the department,” according to the ED. Moreover, there was no record of these transactions. 

The 115 bank accounts that have been unearthed by the ED are suspected of having been used to layer and rotate around the proceeds of the alleged crime.

With inputs from PTI.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

