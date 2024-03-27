×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 00:25 IST

ED Seizes Rs 2.54 Crore Cash Hidden in Washing Machine During Raids at Multiple Locations

The Enforcement Directorate seized unexplained cash to the tune of Rs 2.54 Crore from a washing machine, while conducting searches at multiple locations.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Cash hidden in washing machine seized by the ED during search operations
Cash hidden in washing machine seized by the ED during search operations | Image:X/ ED
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ED Seizes Cash From Washing Machine: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recovered unexplained cash to the tune of Rs 2.54 Crore from a washing machine, while conducting searches at the premises of Capricornian Shipping and Logistics Pvt Ltd, its associated entities and its directors at multiple locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kurukshetra and Kolkata. According to the Enforcement Directorate, during the search operation, various incriminating documents, digital devices and unexplained cash worth Rs 2.54 Crore were seized by the central probe agency. Apart from all the seizures, as many as 47 bank accounts were also frozen.

As per the central probe agency, the search operation was carried out under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 at various locations. Raids were also conducted on the directors of Capricornian Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd, namely Vijay Kumar Shukla and Sanjay Goswami.

Advertisement

Following the raids, the central agency shared the information on its official X handle, saying, “ED has conducted searches under the provisions of FEMA,1999 at the premises of M/s. Capricornian Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd and  its directors Vijay Kumar Shukla and Sanjay Goswami and  associated entities M/s. Laxmiton Maritime, M/s. Hindustan International, M/s. Rajnandini Metals Limited, M/s. Stawart Alloys India Pvt Ltd; M/s. Bhagyanagar Limited, M/s. Vinayak Steels Limited, M/s. Vashishta Constructions Pvt Ltd; and their directors/partners Sandeep Garg, Vinod Kedia and others at various locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kurukshetra and Kolkata.”

“During the searches, various incriminating documents, digital devices and unexplained cash worth Rs. 2.54 Crore have been found and seized, 47 bank accounts have been frozen,” the ED added.
 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 00:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP's JP Nadda in New Delhi

India News

13 minutes ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda, Ramak

23 minutes ago
Israel

Israel

24 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Namesdropped

30 minutes ago
bengaluru

Illicit Liquor Seized

30 minutes ago
UN Report Reveals Drowning as Leading Cause of Migrant Deaths Over the Last 10 Years

UN Report

43 minutes ago
Cash hidden in washing machine seized by the ED during search operations

ED Seizes Cash in Crores

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's catch

an hour ago
#KanganaVsSexism

Why is Congress Silent?

an hour ago
Forces cordon off Poonch after midnight grenade attack rocks city

Forces cordon Poonch town

an hour ago
School

Teacher Chased Away

an hour ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Ayodhya

an hour ago
Cricket Association of Uttarakhand

Cricket association

an hour ago
World Theatre Day 2024

World Theatre Day 2024

an hour ago
CSK vs GT

CSK vs GT

an hour ago
Thar Desert

Deserts Around The World

an hour ago
United Kingdom

Safest Countries To Visit

an hour ago
Does Rekha Patra Hold Key For The BJP In West Bengal? | The Debate

Patra, The Key For BJP?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Revised Traffic Plans at SPPU Chowk Fails to Curb Congestion

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's prediction

    Sports 13 hours ago

  4. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  5. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo