Advertisement

ED Seizes Cash From Washing Machine: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recovered unexplained cash to the tune of Rs 2.54 Crore from a washing machine, while conducting searches at the premises of Capricornian Shipping and Logistics Pvt Ltd, its associated entities and its directors at multiple locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kurukshetra and Kolkata. According to the Enforcement Directorate, during the search operation, various incriminating documents, digital devices and unexplained cash worth Rs 2.54 Crore were seized by the central probe agency. Apart from all the seizures, as many as 47 bank accounts were also frozen.

As per the central probe agency, the search operation was carried out under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 at various locations. Raids were also conducted on the directors of Capricornian Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd, namely Vijay Kumar Shukla and Sanjay Goswami.

Advertisement

Following the raids, the central agency shared the information on its official X handle, saying, “ED has conducted searches under the provisions of FEMA,1999 at the premises of M/s. Capricornian Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd and its directors Vijay Kumar Shukla and Sanjay Goswami and associated entities M/s. Laxmiton Maritime, M/s. Hindustan International, M/s. Rajnandini Metals Limited, M/s. Stawart Alloys India Pvt Ltd; M/s. Bhagyanagar Limited, M/s. Vinayak Steels Limited, M/s. Vashishta Constructions Pvt Ltd; and their directors/partners Sandeep Garg, Vinod Kedia and others at various locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kurukshetra and Kolkata.”

ED has conducted searches under the provisions of FEMA,1999 at the premises of M/s. Capricornian Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd and its directors Vijay Kumar Shukla and Sanjay Goswami and associated entities M/s. Laxmiton Maritime, M/s. Hindustan International, M/s. Rajnandini… pic.twitter.com/0EDzrjrlRJ — ED (@dir_ed)

“During the searches, various incriminating documents, digital devices and unexplained cash worth Rs. 2.54 Crore have been found and seized, 47 bank accounts have been frozen,” the ED added.

