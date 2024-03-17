Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a second money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The CM has been asked before the probe agency at its office on March 18 and record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per sources.

Advertisement

This is the second case registered against Kejriwal under the anti-money laundering law under which he has been summoned.

The Delhi Chief Minister is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Advertisement

Kejriwal has already skipped eight summons in this case till now, terming them 'illegal.'

On Sunday, a fresh and 9th notice in the excise policy case was issued to him to appear before the ED investigating officer on March 21.

Advertisement

Reacting to the summons in the second case, Delhi minister Finance Minister Atishi in a press conference told reporters, "Nobody knows what this DJB case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls".

However, ED on the other hand in the DJB case has alleged that bribe money was generated from corruption in a contract issued by this Delhi government department that was ‘passed on’ as ‘election funds’ to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that currently rules the national capital.