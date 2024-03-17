×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

ED Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Jal Board Case on March 18

Probe agency summons Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow in Delhi Jal Board case

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image:@AamAadmiParty/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a second money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The CM has been asked before the probe agency at its office on March 18 and record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per sources.

Advertisement

This is the second case registered against Kejriwal under the anti-money laundering law under which he has been summoned.

The Delhi Chief Minister is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Advertisement

Kejriwal has already skipped eight summons in this case till now, terming them 'illegal.'

On Sunday, a fresh and 9th notice in the excise policy case was issued to him to appear before the ED investigating officer on March 21.

Advertisement

Reacting to the summons in the second case, Delhi minister Finance Minister Atishi in a press conference told reporters, "Nobody knows what this DJB case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls".

However, ED on the other hand in the DJB case has alleged that bribe money was generated from corruption in a contract issued by this Delhi government department that was ‘passed on’ as ‘election funds’ to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that currently rules the national capital.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dattatreya Hosabale

India News LIVE:

a minute ago
Bansuri Swaraj

BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj

4 minutes ago
Rajnith Reddy

Ranjith Reddy Resigns

6 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

11 minutes ago
Sharan is a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer.

Sheyphali B Sharan

20 minutes ago
Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Bhairon Marg underpass

ED Summons Delhi CM

20 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to skip their old family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli

No Rahul in Amethi?

24 minutes ago
Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy expansion

31 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala's father

Sidhu's Baby Brother

38 minutes ago
Shreyas Iyer

Iyer marks IPL return

38 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

IPL 2024: Top 5 Players

38 minutes ago
Viral Video: Bhindi Samosa

Samosa In Danger

43 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Jal Board Case

an hour ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Leaves Mumbai

an hour ago
Stock market news

US Fed rate decision

an hour ago
Crew Movie

CBFC Changes In Crew

an hour ago
Election

Lok Sabha Elections

an hour ago
Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked MV Ruen

MV Ruen Rescued

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World14 hours ago

  2. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo