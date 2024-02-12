Updated February 12th, 2024 at 19:31 IST
ED Summons Farooq Abdullah in J&K Cricket Association Scam
National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi.
Isha Bhandari
- India
- 1 min read
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah | Image: PTI/File
This is a developing story, more details awaited…
