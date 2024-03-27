×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

BREAKING | ED Summons Mahua Moitra, Darshan Hiranandani for FEMA Violation

ED has asked Mahua Moitra to appear before the agency on March 28 in the national capital along side businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani | Image:Republic
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, March 27, has summoned Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in FEMA case. The ED has asked Moitra to appear before the agency on March 28 in the national capital along side businessman Darshan Hiranandani. 

Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani have been summoned for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case. The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was called for questioning earlier also by the central agency.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Nishikant Dubey, a Lok Sabha member, has alleged that Moitra asked questions in the House in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct", has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

