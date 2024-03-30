Updated March 30th, 2024 at 19:34 IST
ED Takes Custody of Shahjahan Sheikh in Land-Grabbing Case
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has taken the custody of Sheikh Shahjahan in the land-grabbing case.
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Shahjahan Sheikh in ED Custody | Image:ANI
Breaking: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has taken the custody of Sheikh Shahjahan in the land-grabbing case. Shahjahan, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali assault case, was arrested earlier in the case of attack on ED officials during a raid at his premises. He was under the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
This is a developing story.
