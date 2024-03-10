×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

ED Registers Money-Laundering Case Against Ex-DMK Member and Film Producer Jaffer Sadiq

Sadiq was called the "mastermind and kingpin" of the drug trafficking case in which the NCB arrested 3 more persons after conducting raids at a Delhi godown.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Enforcement Directorate.
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to probe an international drug racket allegedly involving former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq. The case takes cognisance of several FIRs including the one under which Sadiq was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in smuggling 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine, an ingredient used to manufacture methamphetamine. Sadiq, who reportedly told the Narcotics Control Bureau that he was the Chennai West deputy organiser of the DMK's NRI wing, was expelled by the party when he was linked to the aforementioned international drug racket.

The NCB said Sadiq's links with Tamil and Hindi film financers, some "high profile" people and related to "political funding" were under its scanner.

The NCB is expected to soon summon a senior DMK party functionary in connection with two transactions of Rs 7 lakh made by Sadiq, according to sources in the anti-narcotics agency.

Sadiq was called the alleged "mastermind and kingpin" of the drugs trafficking case in which the NCB arrested three more persons after conducting raids at a godown in Delhi in February.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister and DMK leader S Regupathy on Sunday asserted that his party has no links with Sadiq. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

