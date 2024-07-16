sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:32 IST, July 16th 2024

Efforts Underway to Establish Trauma Centres in District Hospitals: Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh assured the members of the state Assembly on Tuesday that efforts will be made to start trauma centres in the district hospitals which lack the facility. He said a provision has been made to open trauma centres in newly constructed district hospitals.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI (Representational)
18:32 IST, July 16th 2024