Efforts Underway to Establish Trauma Centres in District Hospitals: Rajasthan Health Minister
Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh assured the members of the state Assembly on Tuesday that efforts will be made to start trauma centres in the district hospitals which lack the facility. He said a provision has been made to open trauma centres in newly constructed district hospitals.
Image: PTI (Representational)
