Published 21:44 IST, July 13th 2024

Eight Crore Jobs Created in Last 3–4 Years; It Has Silenced Those Spreading Fake Narratives: PM

PM Modi on Saturday said that as per a report by the RBI, eight crore new jobs were made available in the country in the last three to four years.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
pm modi
Eight Crore Jobs Created in Last 3–4 Years; It Has Silenced Those Spreading Fake Narratives: PM | Image: X/BJP
  • 4 min read
