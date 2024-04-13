×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 11th, 2022 at 13:47 IST

Eight killed, two injured as car falls into roadside ditch in Bihar

Eight killed, two injured as car falls into roadside ditch in Bihar

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Purnea (Bihar), Jun 11 (PTI) At least eight people were killed and two others injured when the SUV they were travelling in lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Bihar's Purnea district on Saturday, officials said.

The local administration is trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Advertisement

"The accident took place around 3 AM on Saturday when the car occupants were going to Nania village in Kishanganj district after attending a 'tilak' ceremony (initial function of a wedding) in Tarabadi area of Purnea district.

"The driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a water-filled ditch beside Purnea-Kishanganj State Highway near Kanjia Middle School," Baisi Sub-divisional Magistrate Kumari Toushi said.

Advertisement

Eight people died on the spot and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while the two injured were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Kanjia Panchayat Mukhiya Samrendra Ghosh told reporters that all the deceased are males.

Advertisement

"The local administration will soon ascertain their identity and the exact cause of the accident," Circle Officer Raj Shekhar said. PTI COR PKD ACD ACD

Advertisement

Published June 11th, 2022 at 13:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie

Kim Jong's Remark on War

3 hours ago
Bengaluru Cafe Blast Accused Photos

Bengaluru Blast Terrorist

3 hours ago
Murder

Ahmednagar Student Murder

3 hours ago
6 year old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa Borewell Incident

3 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi At It Again; Draws ‘British-Era Analogy | The Debate

#RahulBritishEra

3 hours ago
Russia Test-Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Successfully

Russia ICBM Missile

3 hours ago
Father shares his son's playschool fees, post viral

Delhi Based CA

4 hours ago
S. Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

4 hours ago
Rishabh Pant during LSG vs DC match

Pant's review

4 hours ago
Israel-Gaza War: Palestinian Dies After Israeli Settlers Attack in West Bank

Israel-Gaza conflict

4 hours ago
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

4 hours ago
UFC 300 Full Fight Card

UFC 300 preview

4 hours ago
DC beat LSG by 6 wicket

LSG vs DC: Standouts

4 hours ago
Kerala Blasters secures fifth spot before playoffs with solid 3-1 win against Hyderabad FC

ISL Update

4 hours ago
Unsplash

Tips For Sensitive Teeth

4 hours ago
haldi

Anti-Ageing Supplements

4 hours ago
Nuts

Energy Boosting Snacks

4 hours ago
Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh Joining BJP: 5 Major Blows to Congress in Lok Sabha Polls 2024

5 Major Blows To Cong

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gold breaches Rs 73,000 mark to hit record high on bullish global trend

    Business News9 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Father Gifts His Son A Lamborghini Worth ₹ 5 Crore On His B'day | VIRAL

    India News10 hours ago

  4. MS Dhoni's fan faces the flak for not paying daughters' school fees

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Title Over Viral Video Controversy

    World11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo