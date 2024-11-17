Published 23:29 IST, November 17th 2024
Eight Naxals Planning Attack on Security Forces Held in Chhattisgarh
Eight lower-rung Naxalites were arrested and explosives seized from them in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Eight lower-rung Naxalites were arrested and explosives seized from them in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday. | Image: PTI
