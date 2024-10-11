sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:29 IST, October 11th 2024

Eight-Year-Old Girl Killed in Leopard Attack in UP's Bijnor District

An eight-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack while accompanying her mother to collect fodder in a jungle in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh

Leopard enters school in Bijnor
An eight-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack while accompanying her mother to collect fodder in a jungle in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh | Image: Representative Image
