'Ek Aur Nayaab Ajooba...': Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

Viral: Funny videos have their own specialized market on social media. People may find endless entertainment on the internet, from content creators that go above and above to create a reel to food pages showcasing strange combo meal pairings. Recently, a similar video of a man using eggs and a thumbs up to make a cake became popular online.

A man fills a Thumbs Up bottle with two eggs and shakes it well in the beginning of the video. When the drink reaches the right consistency, he transfers it into a blender. After adding a cup of flour and the Dairy Milk chocolate, he mixed it some more. Once the ingredients are blended, he transfers the mixture into a cake pan and lets it bake in a pressure cooker. The man cuts the cake and shows it to the audience as the video comes to a conclusion.

The video has received 77 lakh views and a ton of likes and comments since it was shared. In response, a user made a comment. "ek aur nayaab ajooba... ajeeb-o-gareeb recipe aapke unique collection k liye. Bichare coca cola ki marketing team ro dey bas coca cola se cake bante dekh." Another user wrote, “Wrapper ko bhi nahi chodaYe duniya khtam karwa ke hi manenge."