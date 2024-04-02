×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:17 IST

'Ek Aur Nayaab Ajooba...': Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

Video of a man using eggs and a thumbs up to make a cake became viral online.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Thumbs Up Egg Cake Viral Video
Thumbs Up Egg Cake Viral Video | Image:X
Viral: Funny videos have their own specialized market on social media. People may find endless entertainment on the internet, from content creators that go above and above to create a reel to food pages showcasing strange combo meal pairings. Recently, a similar video of a man using eggs and a thumbs up to make a cake became popular online.

A man fills a Thumbs Up bottle with two eggs and shakes it well in the beginning of the video. When the drink reaches the right consistency, he transfers it into a blender. After adding a cup of flour and the Dairy Milk chocolate, he mixed it some more. Once the ingredients are blended, he transfers the mixture into a cake pan and lets it bake in a pressure cooker. The man cuts the cake and shows it to the audience as the video comes to a conclusion.

The video has received 77 lakh views and a ton of likes and comments since it was shared. In response, a user made a comment. "ek aur nayaab ajooba... ajeeb-o-gareeb recipe aapke unique collection k liye. Bichare coca cola ki marketing team ro dey bas coca cola se cake bante dekh." Another user wrote, “Wrapper ko bhi nahi chodaYe duniya khtam karwa ke hi manenge."

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Viral

