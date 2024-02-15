Advertisement

Every Valentine's Day brings a story that either becomes a funny story or a legendary one. And on this Valentine's Day, a lover's gentle request was denied by the quick commerce app Blinkit. The incident took place on Valentine's Day, when a guy ordered flowers and gifts for his girlfriend but couldn’t complete his plan. He planned an out-of-the way move and asked Blinkit if he could deliver the Valentine's Daygift to his girlfriend by himself to meet her on the day.

But it was very politely denied by Blinkit. Let’s unfold the story. Yesterday, Blinkit shared a conversation with a user and the customer support team person, Manoj. The conversation starts with Manoj asking how he can help, and in reply, he said, “I ordered flowers and gifts for my girlfriend from your Valentine's Day gift collection. Can you help me with something?” After a prompt reply from Manoj, the user again asked, “My girlfriend’s parents are not letting her step out today. Can I be your delivery partner for this order?”

Advertisement

The CEO of Blinkit Albinder Dhindsa also reposted this conversation with “India is clearly not for beginners 🤦‍♂️”

Advertisement

India is clearly not for beginners 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/JIqwpls2pN — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 14, 2024

It can be a real chat, but it might be a good social media strategy from the Blinkit team. People in the reply section also shared their insights, and some of them are hilarious.

Advertisement

One user advised Blinkit for a new business and said, "Surprise delivery partner" - Looks good business idea, poor #Blinkit missed it. Another user said, “Modern problems require modern solutions.”

One user found it scripted and said, “People are taking this as real. Entire conversation happened at 1:01 pm... No time lag.”

Advertisement