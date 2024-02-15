English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Ek Din Ka Delivery Boy: Lover Begs Blinkit To Surprise Girlfriend On Valentines Day, Company Reacts

Blinkit denies lover's request to deliver Valentine's gift in person, sparking humor and suggestions for a new business idea.

Garvit Parashar
Lover Begs Blinkit To Surprise Girlfriend On Valentines Day
Lover Begs Blinkit To Surprise Girlfriend On Valentines Day | Image:X: Blinkit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Every Valentine's Day brings a story that either becomes a funny story or a legendary one. And on this Valentine's Day, a lover's gentle request was denied by the quick commerce app Blinkit. The incident took place on Valentine's Day, when a guy ordered flowers and gifts for his girlfriend but couldn’t complete his plan. He planned an out-of-the way move and asked Blinkit if he could deliver the Valentine's Daygift to his girlfriend by himself to meet her on the day. 

But it was very politely denied by Blinkit. Let’s unfold the story. Yesterday, Blinkit shared a conversation with a user and the customer support team person, Manoj. The conversation starts with Manoj asking how he can help, and in reply, he said, “I ordered flowers and gifts for my girlfriend from your Valentine's Day gift collection. Can you help me with something?” After a prompt reply from Manoj, the user again asked, “My girlfriend’s parents are not letting her step out today. Can I be your delivery partner for this order?”

Advertisement

The CEO of Blinkit Albinder Dhindsa also reposted this conversation with “India is clearly not for beginners 🤦‍♂️”

Advertisement

It can be a real chat, but it might be a good social media strategy from the Blinkit team. People in the reply section also shared their insights, and some of them are hilarious. 

Advertisement

One user advised Blinkit for a new business and said, "Surprise delivery partner" - Looks good business idea, poor #Blinkit missed it. Another user said, “Modern problems require modern solutions.” 

One user found it scripted and said, “People are taking this as real. Entire conversation happened at 1:01 pm... No time lag.” 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Rohit secures a thumping ton in Rajkot

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. CEA calls carbon tax on developing countries 'unfair'

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections 2024: PTI Nominates Omar Ayub For PM Post

    World14 minutes ago

  5. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo