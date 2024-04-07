Advertisement

Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes a jibe at the Congress party and compares it with the name of films like 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' and ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

The Defence Minister was addressing a public meeting in Jhunjhunu ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

He said, "Why does corruption rise only when Congress comes to power?... The name of the movie 'Ek Dujhe K Liye' is similar to Congress's relation with corruption. A song from the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' -'Aaja Sham Hone Aayee...tu chal mai aayee' is like when Congress forms government, corruption follows."

Slamming Congress over its poll promises, Singh stated, "..Whatever promises we (BJP) made in the manifesto, we have fulfilled them...The growth rate of the economy is soaring, the fiscal deficit is decreasing, exports have transcended, and investment is at its peak...As far as PM Modi's guarantee is concerned, the nation has full faith, whereas people are unfaithful towards Congress guarantees..."

Criticizing the attacks on probe agencies in West Bengal, he said, "Agencies work on their own, Centre has nothing to do with it. Judiciary is there to seek justice, Dont’ blame us for your fate."

Earlier today, Singh asserted that the track record of the BJP government at the Centre has been "fabulous" as it considers people supreme whereas the Congress treats a family supreme.

The BJP, he said, is also committed to fulfilling all the promises made to the people.

"The track record of Modi ji's politics has been fabulous. And it was fabulous because we treat people as supreme whereas the Congress treats a family supreme," the senior BJP leader said addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal in Kolayat in Bikaner.

The defence minister said he is pained when the Congress questions the power and valour of the country's defence forces.

"The Congress questions our Army personnel. They ask for proof that they have carried out surgical strike. The whole world has got the proof, only the Congress is not getting it," he said referring to the 2016 surgical strike.

India had conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016 across the Line of Control in response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

Backing the 'One nation, one election' initiative, he said it will save money, time and resources of the country.

"'One nation, one election' will get support of people, but Congress habitually opposes it," he said.

Singh also asserted that by early 2027, India will be the third largest economy in the world after the US, China.

Lok Sabha elections are due in the state in two phases on April 19 and 26. (With inputs from PTI)