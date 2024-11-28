Eknath Shinde Says 'Ladla Bhai' Is A Designation Higher Than Anything Else For Him

New Delhi: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday reiterated that there are no obstacles regarding the CM post and the 'Ladla Bhai' is a designation higher than anything else for him. Shinde arrived in Delhi today. He will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other leaders of Mahayuti alliance to discuss government formation.

"I cleared my role in the press conference yesterday that there are no obstacles regarding Chief Minister of Mahayuti. This 'ladla bhai' has arrived in Delhi and the 'ladla bhai' is a designation higher than anything else for me. A meeting will be held on everything," Shinde told the meeting.

Ajit Pawar held a meeting with NCP leaders today in Delhi. Shinde had said on Wednesday that he will accept any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the CM face for the state.

"I have told the Prime Minister that if my presence creates any obstacle in forming the government in Maharashtra, there should be no hesitation in making a decision. Whatever decision you take will be acceptable to me," Shinde said during a press conference in Mumbai.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asserted on Wednesday that the Mahayuti alliance had no internal differences and that a decision on the Chief Minister would be made soon after consulting with leaders.