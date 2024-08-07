sb.scorecardresearch
  • Elderly Couple Killed, Son Injured After Roof Of Their House Collapsed in Delhi’s Rohini

Published 20:12 IST, August 7th 2024

Elderly Couple Killed, Son Injured After Roof Of Their House Collapsed in Delhi’s Rohini

An elderly couple were killed and their 45-year-old son was severely injured after the roof of their house collapsed in the Prem Nagar area of Delhi's Rohini.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Elderly couple died, son injured after roof of their house collapsed in Delhi's Rohini | Image: Pixabay
  • 2 min read
20:12 IST, August 7th 2024