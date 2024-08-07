Published 20:12 IST, August 7th 2024
Elderly Couple Killed, Son Injured After Roof Of Their House Collapsed in Delhi’s Rohini
An elderly couple were killed and their 45-year-old son was severely injured after the roof of their house collapsed in the Prem Nagar area of Delhi's Rohini.
Elderly couple died, son injured after roof of their house collapsed in Delhi's Rohini | Image: Pixabay
