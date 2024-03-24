×

Updated September 9th, 2023 at 22:53 IST

Elderly man beats 48-year-old son to death in Latur district; held

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased man's wife, the police on Friday registered an offence under sections 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke) of the IPC and arrested the accused, an official said.

A 78-year-old man allegedly beat his son to death with a stick over a domestic dispute in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

The murder took place in Dawatpur village of Ausa tehsil on the night of September 2, he said.

The victim Mahadev Vinayak Birajdar (48) was having a heated argument with his father Vinayak Birajdar, when the latter verbally abused him and beat him to death with a stick, the official said.

