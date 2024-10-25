Published 14:11 IST, October 25th 2024
Elderly Woman Dies at Cyclone Shelter in Odisha's Kendrapara
The 82-year-old woman identified as Hemalata Nayak of Bankual village died on Thursday night of suspected cardiac arrest at a cyclone shelter.
Cyclone Dana continued to batter Odisha early Friday, uprooting numerous trees and blocking several roads in the Bhadrak district. | Image: PTI
