Published 14:11 IST, October 25th 2024

Elderly Woman Dies at Cyclone Shelter in Odisha's Kendrapara

The 82-year-old woman identified as Hemalata Nayak of Bankual village died on Thursday night of suspected cardiac arrest at a cyclone shelter.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cyclone Dana continued to batter Odisha early Friday, uprooting numerous trees and blocking several roads in the Bhadrak district.
Cyclone Dana continued to batter Odisha early Friday, uprooting numerous trees and blocking several roads in the Bhadrak district. | Image: PTI
