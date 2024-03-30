Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya Dham, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Advertisement

Viral News: Internet has surprised netizens once again. A video is going viral on social media showing an elderly woman touching young woman pilot's feet.

A viral video has surfaced on social media shared by @pilot_mommy on instagram with a caption which says, “Our Bhartiya Culture”.

The video is shared by Teena Goswami who is pilot by profession. Teena was flying to Shri Ayodhya Dham when a surprising incident happened with her.

An elderly woman in the plane reveres her as goddess Laxmi on flight and touched her feet. This heartwarming gesture melted her heart and Teena was forced to share this on her social media account.

Teena called this sweet gesture as “Our Bhartiya Culture” Indian tradition. In the viral video Teena can be seen getting emotional and hugging the elderly woman.

Watch Viral Video Here:

On the other end comment section is full of emotional comments and expressions. One viewer comments, “Our Culture”, another user comments, “Yahi Hai Hamare Desh Ki Sanskriti” “This is our Indian tradition”.

The viral video is getting a lot of love and affection from all across the internet, with over 285,023 likes so far and counting.

We would like our readers to know that Teena Goswami is an Indian pilot as well as popular social media personality. She is proud mother of two kids Aaradhya and Avyan.

