sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ R Ashwin | Amit Shah On UCC | Russia's Cancer Vaccine | Trump Tariff Threat | Justin Trudeau |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Election Commission Holds Meeting With Representatives of Delhi's Political Parties

Published 12:33 IST, December 18th 2024

Election Commission Holds Meeting With Representatives of Delhi's Political Parties

The Election Commission held a meeting with representatives of political parties at Palika Kendra in central Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
election commission
Election Commission holds meeting with representatives of Delhi's political parties | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Election Commission held a meeting with representatives of political parties at Palika Kendra in central Delhi on Wednesday morning.

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha and party leader Jasmin Shah attended the meeting.

An election commission official said the meeting lasted for around half an hour and covered several topics.

Sources earlier said the Election Commission will review on Wednesday the preparedness of its poll machinery in Delhi, where assembly elections are due early next year.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 23 next year and polls are to be held before that.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:33 IST, December 18th 2024