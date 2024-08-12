sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:23 IST, August 12th 2024

Election Commission Team Arrives On Two-Day Haryana Visit

An Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived here on Monday for a two-day visit to Haryana to review poll preparedness for assembly elections in the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Election Commision
Election Commission team arrives on two-day Haryana visit | Image: Shutterstock/File
  • 1 min read
15:23 IST, August 12th 2024