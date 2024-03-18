×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

Electoral Bonds Case: SC Asks SBI to Disclose All Data by March 21

The Supreme Court further said it would ask SBI to disclose the electoral bond numbers and file an affidavit stating that it has not suppressed any information

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties
SC asks SBI to disclose complete information on electoral bonds | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Electoral Bonds: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the State Bank of India to make a complete disclosure of all details related to electoral bonds, including the unique bond numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party. The top court said it wants all information related to the electoral bonds residing with the SBI to be disclosed by 5pm on Thursday, March 21.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said there is "no manner of doubt" that the SBI is required to disclose complete details of the bonds.

Advertisement

“We had asked SBI to disclose all details including the bond numbers,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said.

Image

It directed the SBI chairman to file an affidavit before it by 5 pm on March 21 indicating that the bank has disclosed all the details.

The Supreme Court further said it would ask SBI to disclose the electoral bond numbers and file an affidavit stating that it has not suppressed any information.

Advertisement

During the hearing, the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, observed that the SBI can't be selective and has to disclose all "conceivable" electoral bond details in its possession, including unique bond numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party.

The bench said the apex court had, in its verdict in the electoral bonds case, asked the bank to disclose all the details of the bonds and it should not wait for further orders on this aspect.

"We had asked all details to be disclosed by the SBI which includes electoral bond numbers as well. Let SBI not be selective in disclosure," the bench orally said during the hearing.

Advertisement

Last week, the top court issued a notice to the country's largest bank to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alphanumeric numbers in compliance with its directions, saying the SBI was "duty bound" to reveal them.

Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for SBI told the top court that it will furnish the numbers of electoral bonds if they are needed to be provided.

Advertisement

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre told the Supreme Court that the ultimate aim was to curb black money and that the apex court must be aware of how this judgment is being played outside the court. 

“Now the witch hunting has started on another level and not at the level of the central government. Those before the court started giving press interviews and deliberately embarrassing the court. A series of social media posts, at least intended to cause embarrassment, started,” the Solicitor General says.

Advertisement

When Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked the Supreme Court to consider issuing some direction in this regard, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “As judges, we are only on the rule of law and work as per the Constitution. Our court is only to work for the governance of the rule of law in this polity. As judges, we are also discussed in social media but our shoulders are broad enough to take this. We are only enforcing our directions of the judgment.”

On April 12, 2019, the apex court issued an interim order directing that the information about the donations received and donations which will be received must be submitted by political parties to the EC in a sealed cover.

Advertisement

In its landmark verdict on February 15, the top court had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 11:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

North Korea Fires Missile

a few seconds ago
Varun Tej and Ratan Khetri

Matka Is A Biopic

a minute ago
'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

4 minutes ago
BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

5 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

6 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

8 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

10 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

11 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

12 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

15 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

16 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

17 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

19 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

19 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

19 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

20 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo