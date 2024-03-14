×

Updated August 31st, 2023 at 10:45 IST

Electrical goods worth Rs 13.5 lakh stolen from container in Navi Mumbai; 2 arrested

Some unidentified persons broke open the container parked at a CIDCO water plant in Kharghar and stole various items including conductors and earth wires worth Rs 13.5 lakh belonging to a contractor

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative image
Representative image | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

 The Navi Mumbai police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver and a labourer for allegedly electrical goods worth Rs 13.5 lakh from a container in Kharghar area, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, the official from Kharghar police station said.

Some unidentified persons broke open the container parked at a CIDCO water plant in Kharghar and stole various items including conductors and earth wires worth Rs 13.5 lakh belonging to a contractor, the official said. After examining CCTV footage of the area and working on various leads, the police arrested a 28-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and a labourer aged 32 late Wednesday night from Kharghar, he said. The police were in the process of recovering the stolen goods, the official said. 

Published August 31st, 2023 at 10:45 IST

