Updated August 31st, 2023 at 10:45 IST
Electrical goods worth Rs 13.5 lakh stolen from container in Navi Mumbai; 2 arrested
Some unidentified persons broke open the container parked at a CIDCO water plant in Kharghar and stole various items including conductors and earth wires worth Rs 13.5 lakh belonging to a contractor
- India
- 1 min read
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver and a labourer for allegedly electrical goods worth Rs 13.5 lakh from a container in Kharghar area, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, the official from Kharghar police station said.
Some unidentified persons broke open the container parked at a CIDCO water plant in Kharghar and stole various items including conductors and earth wires worth Rs 13.5 lakh belonging to a contractor, the official said. After examining CCTV footage of the area and working on various leads, the police arrested a 28-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and a labourer aged 32 late Wednesday night from Kharghar, he said. The police were in the process of recovering the stolen goods, the official said.
Published August 31st, 2023 at 10:45 IST
