Udhagamandalam (TN), Apr 17 (PTI) The carcass of an elephant calf was retrieved from Pookuli check-dam area in Singara forest range of Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, officials said.

Forest department officials said the field staff had found the body of the one-year-old male calf on Saturday night and informed the senior officials, department sources said.

The officials, including a veterinarian, went to the spot on Sunday morning and carried out a post-mortem and sent the samples for toxicological, micro-biological analysis and to the DNA repository, they said.

The officials suspect that the calf might have died in an attack by a tusker.