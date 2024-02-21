English
Updated April 17th, 2022 at 12:41 IST

Elephant calf found dead in Ooty

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Udhagamandalam (TN), Apr 17 (PTI) The carcass of an elephant calf was retrieved from Pookuli check-dam area in Singara forest range of Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, officials said.

Forest department officials said the field staff had found the body of the one-year-old male calf on Saturday night and informed the senior officials, department sources said.

The officials, including a veterinarian, went to the spot on Sunday morning and carried out a post-mortem and sent the samples for toxicological, micro-biological analysis and to the DNA repository, they said.

The officials suspect that the calf might have died in an attack by a tusker. PTI COR NVM HDA HDA

Published April 17th, 2022 at 12:41 IST

