Elephant Calf Injured in Suspected Country-Made Bomb Blast in Chhattisgarh
An elephant calf was injured in a suspected country-made bomb blast at Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, forest official said.
Elephant calf injured in a suspected country-made bomb blast | Image: PTI
