Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Elephant, Jeep Safari at Assam's Kaziranga Park Closed to Tourists on These Dates | Check Details

PM Modi will visit the Kaziranga National Park for the first time on March 8, 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kaziranga National Park, Assam
Elephant ride will remain closed on March 8 and March 9. | Image:kazirangatourism
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: Certain restrictions will be imposed on safari activities in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam from March 7 to 9, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. The jeep safari and elephant ride will remain closed for visitors in Kohora range of the national Park.

The Jeep Safari will remain closed for visitors on March 7, 8 and 9 - forenoon whereas the elephant ride will remain closed on March 8 and March 9.

Advertisement

However, the Jeep Safari and Elephant Ride in other ranges will continue as usual, according to a notification from the park authorities.

PM Modi's Maiden Visit to Kaziranga 

PM Modi will visit the Kaziranga National Park for the first time on March 8, 2024. PM Modi is expected to arrive at the UNESCO world heritage site on March 8 evening and stay at night.

Kaziranga, which received the tag of national park in February 1974, will be celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year. The PM during his stay, is likely to enjoy a jungle safari within the Kohora range of the park. PM Modi will also hold a public meeting in Jorhat before leaving for West Bengal. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GM, Magna, and Wipro launch automotive software marketplace

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 4 Held For Cheating Financial Analyst of Rs 29 Lakh

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. INCREDIBLE CONINCIDENCE in India for Jonny Bairstow will SHOCK you

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo