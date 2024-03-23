×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Elephant Turns Violent At Thrissur Temple Festival, Mahout Narrowly Escapes 3 Deadly Attacks | WATCH

Viral Video: The elephant made three attempts to attack Sreekumar, the 53-year-old mahout, but he barely made it.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Elephant Turns Violent At Thrissur Temple Festival
Elephant Turns Violent At Thrissur Temple Festival | Image:X
Thrissur: At the end of the Tharakkal temple festival on Friday night in Thrissur, there was a wild elephant that caused many injuries. The event was called "Upacharam Chollal." Guruvayur Ravikrishnan, the elephant that was being paraded for the Urakam god "Ammathiruvady," unexpectedly went insane around 10:30 p.m., terrifying everyone at the festival site. The elephant made three attempts to attack Sreekumar, the 53-year-old mahout, but he barely made it. He was brought to a private hospital in Koorkenchery after suffering minor injuries.

The angry elephant also attacked Puthuppally Arjunan, another elephant that was brought for the Arattupuzha deity. The festival goers were shocked when the two elephants charged at one another.

The mahout who were on the elephants' backs were knocked to the ground and hurt. In an attempt to escape, numerous others stumbled and sustained injuries. Arjunan, the wounded elephant, fled for about a kilometer. The elephant squad later put the elephants under control.

Recently, a 70-year-old woman was killed at the beginning of this month in Adimali, in the Idukki district of Kerala, by a wild elephant. The victim, Indira Ramakrishnan, a resident of Kanjiraveli village in Adimali panchayat, was grazing her sheep on her own farm when she was crushed to death by a trampling. She was taken to the hospital by residents of the surrounding agricultural lands, but she was declared dead.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Viral

