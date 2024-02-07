Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 07:27 IST

Elon Musk Announces Successful Neuralink Brain Chip Implant in Human Recipient Amidst Controversy

The announcement comes after Neuralink secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year.

Digital Desk
ELON MUSK
Elon Musk | Image:ELON MUSK
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Neuralink, announced on Monday the successful completion of the first human brain implant procedure conducted by the brain-chip startup. Musk shared the news on social media, stating that the recipient underwent the innovative procedure on Sunday and is currently in the process of recovery.

"The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well," Musk posted on his social media platform, X. The announcement comes after Neuralink secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year, allowing the company to proceed with its inaugural trial to test brain implants on humans.

Musk's post included additional information, noting, "Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," hinting at positive outcomes from the early stages of the groundbreaking experiment.

Neuralink's website confirms that the brain-chip startup has obtained approval from the independent institutional review board, marking a significant milestone in the company's quest to pioneer advancements in brain-machine interface technology. 

What is PRIME Study?

An investigational medical device trial known as the PRIME Study (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) is underway, seeking to assess the safety and functionality of a fully-implantable, wireless brain-computer interface (BCI). The company conducting the trial aims to evaluate both the N1 Implant and the R1 Robot, with a focus on enabling individuals with paralysis to control external devices using their thoughts.

As outlined on the company's website, the R1 Robot plays a pivotal role during the study by surgically placing ultra-fine and flexible threads of the N1 Implant in a specific region of the brain associated with movement intention. Once positioned, the N1 Implant becomes cosmetically invisible and is designed to wirelessly record and transmit brain signals to an app, decoding movement intentions. The primary objective of the BCI is to empower individuals to control a computer cursor or keyboard solely through their thoughts.

The PRIME Study is being conducted under the investigational device exemption (IDE) awarded by the FDA in May 2023 and represents an important step in our mission to create a generalised brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs, the website added.

Elon Musk's brain chip experiments and criticisms

Elon Musk and his company, Neuralink, found themselves under intense scrutiny following widespread criticism of their ‘brain chips’ trial on laboratory animals. The controversy began in February 2022 when the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine lodged a complaint, accusing Neuralink of conducting ‘invasive and deadly brain experiments’ on lab animals.

By December of the same year, federal authorities initiated an investigation into Neuralink for potential violations of animal welfare standards. Disturbing documents surfaced, revealing that the company had reportedly euthanised approximately 1,500 animals, including rats, monkeys, pigs, and mice, since 2018.

In response to these grave allegations, Neuralink fought back, vehemently defending its practices. The company contended that the rhesus macaque monkeys under its care were treated with utmost respect and honour by the Neuralink team.

(With agency inputs)

Published January 30th, 2024 at 07:18 IST

