×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Elon Musk's Tweet About Prime Minister Modi Gets Over 36 Million Views | 'Baahubali' Also Reacts

Viral: Elon Musk's trip to India is highly significant since it coincides with the declaration of a new policy regarding electric vehicles.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Elon Musk's Tweet On PM Modi Breaks Internet
Elon Musk's Tweet On PM Modi Breaks Internet | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has verified the rumors about his upcoming trip to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the billionaire during this visit. The businessman verified this information on the social media site X (formerly twitter). It happens at a time when there are a ton of stories on the internet about Tesla searching for land to build a factory in the nation and the Indian government's new EV policy, which aims to attract foreign companies to establish operations in India.

Elon Musk wrote, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!" in a post on X. The post had over 36 million views in just a few hours after becoming viral. The post has 168 thousand likes as of this writing, and that number is rising as it gets popularity. Social media users responded in kind to the billionaire's one-line announcement of his travel to India. While many greeted Musk with open arms, others responded with humor. South Superstar Prabhas wrote, “Welcome to India, Elon.”

The billionaire's trip to India is highly significant since it coincides with the declaration of a new policy regarding electric vehicles. This strategy lowers tariffs by up to 85% on the import of a certain quantity of electric vehicles (EVs) in an effort to draw investments from reputable international manufacturers. This policy allows companies who set up manufacturing facilities for passenger electric cars to import a certain quantity of automobiles at a 15% customs or import duty reduction on vehicles valued at least $35,000 (about Rs 29 lakh) for a period of five years. The regulation gives EV manufacturers three years to establish production facilities in India and requires them to invest a minimum of Rs 4,150 crore ($500 million).

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World Parkinson's Day

World Parkinson's Day

a minute ago
Bank of England rate cuts

Bank of England rate cuts

5 minutes ago
Malook Nagar

Malook Nagar Quits BSP

8 minutes ago
BMC

Delhi Weather

9 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving celebrating with his Dallas Mavericks victory

NBA: Mavs beat Heat

9 minutes ago
S Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo

South Korea Elections

10 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Review

11 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Controversy

12 minutes ago
Representative

Airline slot flexibility

16 minutes ago
Simona Halep

Halep was nervous

18 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian markets retreat

20 minutes ago
Rodrigo

Rodri say he needs a rest

21 minutes ago
accident

Haryana Accident

26 minutes ago
Antoine Griezmann

Atletico beats Dortmund

28 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha LIVE

30 minutes ago
Texas high-speed rail

Japanese bullet trains

31 minutes ago
Raphinha

Barcelona beats PSG 3-2

32 minutes ago
'I Will Not be Intimidated': Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Threat by CPI(M) 'Goons'

V Muraleedharan-CPIM

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ’God-Gifted’: PM Modi Gets Candid on What Makes Him a Charismatic Leader

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

    World11 hours ago

  3. 1979 Newspaper Ad Celebrating Indian Travellers Abroad Goes Viral

    India News12 hours ago

  4. ‘Son Caught in Rape’: Railway Clerk From Kalyan Conned Over Fake Call

    India News12 hours ago

  5. PM Refutes Allegations of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo