Viral: The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has verified the rumors about his upcoming trip to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the billionaire during this visit. The businessman verified this information on the social media site X (formerly twitter). It happens at a time when there are a ton of stories on the internet about Tesla searching for land to build a factory in the nation and the Indian government's new EV policy, which aims to attract foreign companies to establish operations in India.



Elon Musk wrote, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!" in a post on X. The post had over 36 million views in just a few hours after becoming viral. The post has 168 thousand likes as of this writing, and that number is rising as it gets popularity. Social media users responded in kind to the billionaire's one-line announcement of his travel to India. While many greeted Musk with open arms, others responded with humor. South Superstar Prabhas wrote, “Welcome to India, Elon.”

Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

The billionaire's trip to India is highly significant since it coincides with the declaration of a new policy regarding electric vehicles. This strategy lowers tariffs by up to 85% on the import of a certain quantity of electric vehicles (EVs) in an effort to draw investments from reputable international manufacturers. This policy allows companies who set up manufacturing facilities for passenger electric cars to import a certain quantity of automobiles at a 15% customs or import duty reduction on vehicles valued at least $35,000 (about Rs 29 lakh) for a period of five years. The regulation gives EV manufacturers three years to establish production facilities in India and requires them to invest a minimum of Rs 4,150 crore ($500 million).