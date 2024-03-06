X itself joined in the banter of Facebook and Instagram down stating, "We know why you all are here right now." | Image:X

New Delhi: Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of thousands of users worldwide unable to access the popular social media platforms. Users reported difficulties loading apps, sending messages, and refreshing their feeds, prompting a surge of frustration and discontent across cyberspace.As the outage persisted, frustrated users turned to alternative platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to vent their grievances and express their dissatisfaction with the disruption. Elon Musk, the owner of X, seized the opportunity to take a playful jab at Meta, quipping, "If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working."

X itself joined in the banter, cheekily acknowledging the influx of frustrated users with a sly comment: "We know why you all are here right now."

Downdetector records over 300,000 reports of Facebook outages

Downdetector, a website that monitors outages, recorded over 300,000 reports of Facebook outages and more than 47,000 reports for Instagram worldwide. Additionally, Reuters reported issues with the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business, adding to the complications faced by Meta-owned platforms.

The outage quickly became one of the top trending topics on X, with users sharing anecdotes of sudden logouts and disrupted access to Facebook and Instagram. Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the duration of the outage, Meta, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, assured users that efforts were underway to resolve the issue.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone reassured users in a post on X social media.