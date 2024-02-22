Advertisement

New Delhi: X, formerly known as Twitter and now under the leadership of billionaire Elon Musk, revealed that the Indian government had issued "executive orders" mandating action against certain accounts and posts on the social media platform. Despite expressing disagreement with these directives, X stated that it had complied with the orders and implemented restrictions on the specified accounts.

The platform's Global Government Affairs team stated that they disagreed with the government's orders.

"The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment," the post read.

In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however,… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) February 21, 2024

Highlighting their commitment to transparency and freedom of expression, X emphasized that they would withhold the specified accounts and posts in India alone, while maintaining their stance on extending freedom of expression to those posts.

The statement also mentioned that a writ appeal challenging the Indian government's blocking order remained pending.

Moreover, X underscored the importance of public disclosure of executive orders, expressing concerns about the lack of transparency leading to potential accountability issues and arbitrary decision-making. "Due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish executive orders, but we believe that making them public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," the statement read.