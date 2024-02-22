Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Elon Musk's X Claims 'Orders' From India to Withhold Accounts

The platform's Global Government Affairs team stated that they disagreed with the government's orders.

Isha Bhandari
Elon Musk's X Claims 'Orders' From India to Withhold Accounts
Elon Musk's X Claims 'Orders' From India to Withhold Accounts | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: X, formerly known as Twitter and now under the leadership of billionaire Elon Musk, revealed that the Indian government had issued "executive orders" mandating action against certain accounts and posts on the social media platform. Despite expressing disagreement with these directives, X stated that it had complied with the orders and implemented restrictions on the specified accounts.

The platform's Global Government Affairs team stated that they disagreed with the government's orders. 

Advertisement

"The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment," the post read.

Highlighting their commitment to transparency and freedom of expression, X emphasized that they would withhold the specified accounts and posts in India alone, while maintaining their stance on extending freedom of expression to those posts. 

The statement also mentioned that a writ appeal challenging the Indian government's blocking order remained pending.

Advertisement

Moreover, X underscored the importance of public disclosure of executive orders, expressing concerns about the lack of transparency leading to potential accountability issues and arbitrary decision-making. "Due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish executive orders, but we believe that making them public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," the statement read.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

12 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

12 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

13 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

13 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

19 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

19 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

19 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

19 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Adani Airport Holdings plan $24 million bond by March

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. India LIVE | 'Amul Foundation Was Laid Under Sardar Patel’: PM Modi

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. रिपब्लिक के पत्रकार के साथ ममता की पुलिस का टॉर्चर! पत्नी ने लगाई गुहार

    10 minutes ago

  4. Congress Concedes Defeat in UP? 63-17 Seat Sharing Pact Suggests So

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Mamata's Top Cops May Stage Sheikh's Arrest Today

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo