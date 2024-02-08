English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Elvish Yadav Goes Missing From Instagram, Fans Demand Meta to Restore Big Boss Winner’s Account

Elvish Yadav's fans are demanding that Meta restores his account, with the hashtag 'Bring Back Elvish Yadav’s Instagram Account.'

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. | Image:Instagram/@ElvishYadav
New Delhi: Elvish Yadav, popular social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, has found himself at the center of a storm as his Instagram account, 'Elvish Raosaheb' with the username 'elvish_yadav,' was mysteriously deleted from the platform. Fans are now rallying online, demanding that Meta restores his account, with the hashtag 'Bring Back Elvish Yadav’s Instagram Account' gaining traction on X (formerly Twitter).

Elvish Yadav Disabled his Instagram Account? 

While some fans initially speculated that Elvish might have disabled his account due to a technical glitch, others grew concerned and started expressing their worry about his sudden absence on Instagram. 

The online campaign to bring back his account has gained momentum, reflecting the significant impact he has on his followers.

Elvish Yadav, known for his vlogs and commentary on societal issues, made history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss. 

Elvish Yadav in Snake Venom Case 

Recently, he faced controversy when summoned by Noida Police in the Snake Venom case. Denying all allegations, he expressed disappointment in his vlog, highlighting the challenges of his busy schedule and the toll it takes on his personal life.

Elvish has also shown support for Anurag Dobhal, recently evicted from Bigg Boss 17. 

Elvish Yadav to Appear in Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Podcast? 

Amidst the social media frenzy, Elvish was spotted with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, hinting at a possible appearance on their podcast in the near future. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

