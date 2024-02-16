Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:08 IST
Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: Snake Venom Found In Samples Sent to FSL, Probe Gains Momentum
The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSl) in Jaipur has confirmed the presence of snake poison in the samples it had received from the Noida Police.
New Delhi: In the case pertaining to the arrest of five people in Noida for supplying snakes and their venom at rave parties that were allegedly organised by YouTuber Elvish Yadav, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSl) in Jaipur has confirmed the presence of snake poison in the samples it had received by the Noida Police.
The YouTuber hit the headlines when snake poison was recovered from a rave party. The arrested five men had informed police that these rave parties were organised at various locations in Delhi and its adjoining areas, and that Elvish Yadav used the snakes to shoot videos for YouTube and Instagram.
The snake poison was consumed by people attending the rave parties that also hosted foreign nationals, revealed reports.
The FIR, registered on the complaint of PFA, named six people, including Yadav. "Five of the six accused have been taken into custody, however, Elvish Yadav has not been arrested yet," officials said.
Nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were recovered from the accused, officials said, adding that the snakes have been handed to the Forest Department.
