Noida: Bigg Boss fame Elvish Yadav’s bail application could not be moved for the second day in a row after a lawyer’s strike in Noida against police and authorities led to the cancellation of all judicial proceedings. Two days after his arrest, Elvish Yadav stayed behind bars for yet another night.

As per sources, the Gurugram Police will also interrogate Yadav concerning the FIR registered against him in Sector 53 of Gurugram on the charges of beating up YouTuber Sagar Thakur. Gurugram Police is likely to interrogate Elvish after taking him on a production warrant.

As per a senior police officer, police are going to file a petition in Ghaziabad court to take the accused on a production warrant in the assault case. After two days of being in custody, Elvish Yadav has been shifted from a quarantine cell to a high-security barrack.

Noida Police has included sections 8, 20, 27 & 27A, 29, 30, and 32 of the IPC under the NDPS Act after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirmed the presence of snake venom. As per sources, Elvish had met his father and other close people inside the jail.

Legally, due to NDPS 27A imposed on Elvish Yadav, one will have to approach the High Court. DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra while reacting to Elvish’s arrest said, "We are observing the entire video footage and investigating the role of each person named during the investigation. All the persons whose names come forward will be interrogated. Police are busy preparing the chargesheet in this case. We may call Haryanavi singer Faizalpuriya to join the questioning in the same case. There are many videos available on YouTube and we are investigating this as well.”

The same section was also imposed on actress Rhea Chakraborty in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case.

Meanwhile, another video of Elvish Yadav promoting online betting for his fans is going viral. The video was posted on Facebook where he urged his viewers to engage in earning money by investing in an online betting app, last year.

Explaining the reasons for the sections imposed on Elvish, Supreme Court Advocate Bharat Sisodia said, “Section 8/20 of the NDPS is imposed when any person is found to be in possession of ganja or ganja-like drugs. Another Section 27 of the NDPS is imposed when there is an involvement of the use of narcotic drugs by an accused. According to NDPS 27A, an individual is accused of helping a person in purchasing or financing narcotic drugs. If a person is accused of making plans for financing or consumption, then Section 30 NDPS is imposed."