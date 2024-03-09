×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Elvish Yadav Threatens YouTuber Maxtern: ‘Jann Se Maarne Ki Dhami Di Hai’

The altercation stemmed from Sagar Thakur's recent mockery of Elvish Yadav's camaraderie with Munawar Faruqui,

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finds himself embroiled in yet another controversy as YouTuber Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern, levels serious allegations against him. Thakur recently took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, accusing Yadav of issuing death threats. Thakur alleged, "Bhaisaab, jaan se maarne ki dhamki de gaye hain. Main toh akela tha. Elvish bhai saath mein bahut saare bande laaye the. Toh iske main full video subah daaltu hu acche se. Sab dekhna kya hua. Hamare pass bhi recording hai. Main toh theek hu bas yahan (lip) par chot aaye hai. Yeh bhi 8 logo se ladne ke baad aaye hai," shedding light on the alleged incident.

Reportedly, the altercation stemmed from Sagar Thakur's recent mockery of Elvish Yadav's camaraderie with Munawar Faruqui, which seemingly angered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. However, as of now, Yadav has not responded to the allegations.

This development resurfaces months after Yadav's name was linked to a controversy late last year involving a rave party where snakes and venom were allegedly found. Politician and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi accused Yadav of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, leading to an FIR against him. Yadav was detained at a checkpost in Rajasthan's Kota in connection to the case but was later released.

During the investigation, Yadav claimed that singer Fazilpuria supplied snakes to the alleged rave party, and a video of Yadav holding snakes went viral on social media. However, Fazilpuria clarified that the viral video was from one of his album shoots.

In a subsequent video clarification, Yadav refuted all allegations against him, deeming them baseless and devoid of proof. "Maine subah utha aur dekha kaise kaise news phail rahi hai mere khilaaf media mein. Jitne arop mere upar lage hai sab bebuniyad hai, fake hai aur ek percent bhi mein sachhai hai nehi hai," he stated, further threatening to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

