Updated March 4th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Embarrassing Video Of Man Brutally Slapping A Woman Inside Dwarka Family Court Goes Viral | WATCH

Delhi: After watching the video, the majority of social media users voiced their concerns about the rising number of violent cases involving families in India

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Man Slaps Woman Inside Dwarka Family Court
Man Slaps Woman Inside Dwarka Family Court | Image:X
Delhi: Most of the time, the scenes at courts are not particularly courteous, whose primary objective is to deliver justice. The work in the courts is not always easy, ranging from absurd and weird misbehavior to severe violence that can even involve shootings. A recent video seems to support this theory, showing a lady and a man fighting obscenely inside the court premises. A video of the incident was posted online and quickly became viral. Although the date of the occurrence could not be verified, the viral post claimed that it happened within the Family Court in Dwarka, Delhi.

The woman in question, mentioned above, was seen hurriedly approaching and threatening a man in the footage. However, the man reacted quickly, giving her a severe slap as payback. Additional family members broke up the fight. Despite the lack of clarity surrounding the topic, the clip's images caused division among viewers. Under the username '@DeepikaBhardwaj', the video was posted on the social networking site X, which was formerly Twitter. The caption reads, “Who is wrong????? Scenes from Family Court Dwarka. I am feeling so bad for the girl.”

Shortly after it was shared, the video went viral. After watching the video, the majority of social media users voiced their concerns about the rising number of violent cases involving families in India, while the remaining users took one side. Five days ago, the video was shared, and it has received over 73K views, tons of likes and comments.  

Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Viral

