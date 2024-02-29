Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Emergency Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Predicted in Jammu and Kashmir From Today

The Meteorological Department forecasts widespread rain and snow from this evening until March 3rd, with heavy snowfall expected in specific areas.

Arawat Mehraj
Heavy Snowfall predicted in Jammu and Kashmir in March
Heavy Snowfall predicted in Jammu and Kashmir in March | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department forecasts widespread rain and snow from this evening until March 3rd, with heavy snowfall expected in specific areas.

In conversation with Republic, an official from the Meteorological Department in Srinagar said, "Moderate to heavy precipitation is anticipated across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir during this period, with peak activity forecasted from the night of March 1st to the night of March 2nd."

Advertisement

Areas such as North Kashmir, Central and South Kashmir, and the Pirpanjal range of Jammu Division are likely to experience heavy to very heavy snowfall during this period. Additionally, moderate rain/snow is expected in the plains of Kashmir Division, while moderate rain, possibly heavy, is forecasted for areas like Ramban, Udhampur, and Reasi from March 1st to the late night of March 2nd.

 Meteorological Department forecasts widespread rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir | Image: Republic 

Possibilities of thunder and lighting in early march

Moreover, there's a possibility of thunder, lightning, hailstorm, and gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) in some places during March 1st and 2nd. However, the weather is expected to calm down thereafter until March 10th, with only scattered light rain/snow forecasted during the night of March 6th to March 7th.

Considering the anticipated heavy snowfall in the middle and higher reaches, travellers and tourists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and adhere to advisories issued by local authorities and traffic police. Moreover, residents in hilly areas are cautioned against venturing into avalanche-prone and slopy regions and are urged to follow avalanche warnings and advisories.

Advertisement

Farmers are also advised to refrain from irrigation and other farm operations during the first week of March due to the potential risk of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in certain areas.

The upcoming western disturbance could also impact air transport, including movement on the Jammu - Srinagar National Highway and other major roads across the Jammu and Kashmir districts.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

ViralRepublic Digital

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

23 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

25 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

28 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

29 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

30 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science12 minutes ago

  2. Farmers Found Crocodile Roaming in Farmland In Nalgonda

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: CID To Take Over Probe Into Cases Against Shahjahan

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. India Shining: Out of 821 million internet users, 53% in villages

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Government sets wheat procurement target of 30-32 million tonnes

    Economy News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo