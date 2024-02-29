Advertisement

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department forecasts widespread rain and snow from this evening until March 3rd, with heavy snowfall expected in specific areas.

In conversation with Republic, an official from the Meteorological Department in Srinagar said, "Moderate to heavy precipitation is anticipated across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir during this period, with peak activity forecasted from the night of March 1st to the night of March 2nd."

Advertisement

Areas such as North Kashmir, Central and South Kashmir, and the Pirpanjal range of Jammu Division are likely to experience heavy to very heavy snowfall during this period. Additionally, moderate rain/snow is expected in the plains of Kashmir Division, while moderate rain, possibly heavy, is forecasted for areas like Ramban, Udhampur, and Reasi from March 1st to the late night of March 2nd.

Meteorological Department forecasts widespread rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir | Image: Republic

Possibilities of thunder and lighting in early march

Moreover, there's a possibility of thunder, lightning, hailstorm, and gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) in some places during March 1st and 2nd. However, the weather is expected to calm down thereafter until March 10th, with only scattered light rain/snow forecasted during the night of March 6th to March 7th.

Considering the anticipated heavy snowfall in the middle and higher reaches, travellers and tourists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and adhere to advisories issued by local authorities and traffic police. Moreover, residents in hilly areas are cautioned against venturing into avalanche-prone and slopy regions and are urged to follow avalanche warnings and advisories.

Advertisement

Farmers are also advised to refrain from irrigation and other farm operations during the first week of March due to the potential risk of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in certain areas.

The upcoming western disturbance could also impact air transport, including movement on the Jammu - Srinagar National Highway and other major roads across the Jammu and Kashmir districts.