Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:02 IST

Emphasis on 'Neighbourhood First Policy': PM Modi Leaves For 2-day Visit to Bhutan

PM Modi was earlier scheduled to leave on Thursday but the visit was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi leaves for Bhutan
PM Modi leaves for Bhutan | Image: ANI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday. He is scheduled to return on Saturday.

The visit is part of the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

Informing about his visit, Prime Minister Modi said, "On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. 

 

 

He was earlier scheduled to leave on Thursday but the visit was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation. 

 

(With PTI Inputs) 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 07:55 IST

