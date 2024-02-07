Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

EPFO Big Update: Aadhaar No Longer Valid as Date Of Birth Proof; UIDAI Issues Fresh Guidelines

EPFO News: UIDAI clarified that while Aadhaar serves as a unique identifier, it does not fulfill the criteria for establishing the date of birth.

Digital Desk
Employees provident fund organisation news (Representational Photo)
Employees provident fund organisation news (Representational Photo) | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment in India, has removed Aadhaar from its list of accepted documents for verifying the date of birth (DoB). This decision follows a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the governing body responsible for Aadhaar. UIDAI observed that various entities, including EPFO, were using Aadhaar as a proof of date of birth (DoB). However, UIDAI clarified that while Aadhaar serves as a unique identifier, it does not fulfill the criteria for establishing the date of birth, as outlined in the Aadhaar Act of 2016.

“It is pertinent to mention that, an Aadhaar is a unique 12-digit ID issued to a resident after he/she undergoes the enrolment process by submitting his/her demographic and biometric information. At the time of enrolment/updation, UIDAI records DoB as claimed by the resident, based on the documents submitted by them, as specified under the list of supporting documents for Aadhaar enrolment, provided on the UIDAI website,” UIDAI said.

Advertisement

It also referred to an office memorandum dated December 20, 2018, issued by MeitY which stated that “An Aadhaar number can be used for establishing identity of an individual subject to authentication and thereby, per se it’s not a proof of date of birth.”  

List Of Documents Required To Change DOB in EPF Account

  • Domicile Certificate issued by the Government.
  • PAN by IT department.
  • Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths.
  • Central/ State Pension Payment Order.
  • CGHS/ ECHS/ Medi-Claim Card issued by Centre/ State/ UTs Govts./ PSUs having Photo & Date of Birth.
  • Marksheet issued by any recognized Government Board or University. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate. (TC)/ SSC certificate containing Name and Date of Birth.
  • Certificate based on the service records of the Central/State Government Organizations.
  • Alternatively, Medical Certificate issued by Civil Surgeon after examining the member medically.
    Passport

Following UIDAI’s position, the EPFO underlined that Aadhaar should not be used as evidence of the date of birth and mentioned its non-qualifying status in this regard. Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) has also approved EPFO’s decision. 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 42 minutes ago

  4. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World44 minutes ago

  5. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement