New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment in India, has removed Aadhaar from its list of accepted documents for verifying the date of birth (DoB). This decision follows a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the governing body responsible for Aadhaar. UIDAI observed that various entities, including EPFO, were using Aadhaar as a proof of date of birth (DoB). However, UIDAI clarified that while Aadhaar serves as a unique identifier, it does not fulfill the criteria for establishing the date of birth, as outlined in the Aadhaar Act of 2016.

“It is pertinent to mention that, an Aadhaar is a unique 12-digit ID issued to a resident after he/she undergoes the enrolment process by submitting his/her demographic and biometric information. At the time of enrolment/updation, UIDAI records DoB as claimed by the resident, based on the documents submitted by them, as specified under the list of supporting documents for Aadhaar enrolment, provided on the UIDAI website,” UIDAI said.

It also referred to an office memorandum dated December 20, 2018, issued by MeitY which stated that “An Aadhaar number can be used for establishing identity of an individual subject to authentication and thereby, per se it’s not a proof of date of birth.”

List Of Documents Required To Change DOB in EPF Account

Domicile Certificate issued by the Government.

PAN by IT department.

Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths.

Central/ State Pension Payment Order.

CGHS/ ECHS/ Medi-Claim Card issued by Centre/ State/ UTs Govts./ PSUs having Photo & Date of Birth.

Marksheet issued by any recognized Government Board or University. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate. (TC)/ SSC certificate containing Name and Date of Birth.

Certificate based on the service records of the Central/State Government Organizations.

Alternatively, Medical Certificate issued by Civil Surgeon after examining the member medically.

Passport

Following UIDAI’s position, the EPFO underlined that Aadhaar should not be used as evidence of the date of birth and mentioned its non-qualifying status in this regard. Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) has also approved EPFO’s decision.