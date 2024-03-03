Chhattisgarh: Cop, Maoist Killed in Encounter in Kanker; AK-47 Rifle Recovered

Image used for representation purposes only | Image: X

Advertisement

Kanker: A police constable and a Maoist were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Chattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh | Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security forces in Kanker district. Search is underway. Further details awaited. — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 3, 2024

As per Republic's sources, the deceased cop has been identified as Ramesh Kurethi, who was a constable of Bastar Fighters, a special force of Chattisgarh police.

The police had left for a search operation based on the information about the presence of Maoists in the forests of Hidoor under the Chhotebethiya police station area of Kanker district.

Advertisement

During the search, one AK-47 rifle was also found on the ground at the encounter site.

A search is underway in neighbouring by the police force.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Simran Babbar)