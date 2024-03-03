Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 12:08 IST
Chhattisgarh: Cop, Maoist Killed in Encounter in Kanker; AK-47 Rifle Recovered
An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Chattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday.
- India
- 1 min read
Kanker: A police constable and a Maoist were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Chattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday.
As per Republic's sources, the deceased cop has been identified as Ramesh Kurethi, who was a constable of Bastar Fighters, a special force of Chattisgarh police.
The police had left for a search operation based on the information about the presence of Maoists in the forests of Hidoor under the Chhotebethiya police station area of Kanker district.
During the search, one AK-47 rifle was also found on the ground at the encounter site.
A search is underway in neighbouring by the police force.
(With inputs from Simran Babbar)
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 11:19 IST
