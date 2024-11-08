Published 15:02 IST, November 8th 2024
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
The gunfight started out at around 11 am in a forest on the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed in the district.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur | Image: (File/PTI)
Bijapur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on late Friday morning, a senior police official said.
The gunfight started out at around 11 am in a forest on the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed in the district, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.
The exchange of fire was still underway and further details were awaited, the official added.
