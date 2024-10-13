Published 00:46 IST, October 13th 2024
'End of an Era': After Being Shot, Baba Siddique's Ratan Tata Tribute Post Goes Viral
Baba Siddique’s tribute post to Ratan Tata has gone viral after the NCP leader was shot dead in Mumbai on Wednesday at 9:30 PM.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Baba Siddique’s tribute post to Ratan Tata has gone viral after the NCP leader was shot dead in Mumbai on Wednesday at 9:30 PM. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:42 IST, October 13th 2024