New Delhi: Tamil Nadu won't accept slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' we are enemies of Lord Ram-- are the words of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) parliamentarian A Raja who intently added that India has never been a nation, but a subcontinent with diverse practices and cultures, prompting nationwide outrage.

This comes in the backdrop of an already dented image of Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK which had compared Sanatana dharma to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue, in the past. Nobody but Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi spoke about destroying Sanatan Dharma.

INDI Leader's SHOCKING Secessionist Remark

DMK leader Stalin made remarks comparing 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue' while advocating for its elimination on the grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

Acknowledging that Stalin has ‘abused his rights’, the Supreme Court on Monday slammed Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK leader over his comments on 'Sanatana Dharma' and said that he should refrain from such comments as he is "not a layman but a minister".

The serial ‘secessionist’ cacophony from DMK, the closest ally of the Congress and key partner in the opposition's INDI bloc, has triggered demands for A Raja's arrest. The BJP leaders standing on their toes against the ‘anti-India’ rant of the INDI bloc are not sitting quietly with the planning of protests in the coming weeks.

Controversy: Stalin's Successor- A Raja

In the video where he is seen addressing a party-organized meeting, Raja purportedly said, "India is not a (one) nation. Understand this well. India has never been one nation. One nation denotes one language, one tradition, and one culture and only such characteristics make one nation."

Claiming that India is not a nation, but a subcontinent Raja said, “What’s the reason? Here, Tamil is one nation and one country. Malayalam is one language, one nation, and one country. Oriya is one nation, one language, and one country. All such national races constitute India. So, India is not a country, it is a subcontinent that has various practices, traditions, and cultures.”

Further, he said states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, and Odisha, there were respective local cultures.

Responding sharply, BJP in-charge of IT wing, Amit Malviya, who tagged the video in 'X,' said, "The hate speeches from DMK’s stable continue unabated. After Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call to annihilate Sanatan Dharma, it is now A Raja who calls for balkanisation of India, derides Bhagwan Ram, makes disparaging comments on Manipuris and questions the idea of India, as a nation."

"Congress and other I.N.D.I Alliance partners are quiet. Rahul Gandhi, their putative Prime Ministerial candidate’s silence is eloquent." TN BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi told PTI Videos that Raja should be arrested.

It was the "duty" of Chief Minister M K Stalin, "who has taken oath under the Constitution of India that he will abide by the rules and laws of the country," to take action and arrest Mr Raja," for the comments he is alleged to have made, the BJP leader demanded.