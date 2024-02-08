English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

BREAKING: Enforcement Directorate Summons Farooq Abdullah in J&K Cricket Association Scam

National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi o

Isha Bhandari
J&K
File photo of Farooq Abdullah. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the J & K Cricket Association Scam on January 11, official sources said on Wednesday.

ED’s Chargesheet Against Farooq Abdullah 

The Enforcement Directorate last year in July had filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and some others in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The prosecution complaint was filed on June 4 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Srinagar, it said in a statement.

The ED has also arraigned Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and Mir Manzoor Gazanffer, both former treasurers of JKCA, and some others as accused in the chargesheet.

Abdullah has been questioned multiple times by the agency in this case.

The federal probe agency has attached assets belonging to Abdullah and others worth Rs 21.55 crore under three separate orders issued by it in the past.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

