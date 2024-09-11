Published 23:38 IST, September 11th 2024
Engineer Rashid Claims Equidistant From BJP, INDI Bloc; Says Will Contest 35-40 Seats in J&K Polls
Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid announced that he would contest 35-40 seats in the upcoming J&K polls
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Engineer Rashid Claims Equidistant From BJP, INDI Bloc; Says Will Contest 35-40 Seats in J&K Polls | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
23:38 IST, September 11th 2024